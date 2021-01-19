Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have a new baby

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel have a new baby.

Confirming the good news in a video call with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, the singer and actor revealed that his new son’s name is Phineas.

The former NSYNC singer already has a 5-year-old son called Silas with actress Biel, whom he married in 2012.

Timberlake broke the news in an interview, which will air in full on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” later Monday.

In a sneak preview on social media, DeGeneres recalled learning via FaceTime that the couple were expecting and said to Timberlake: “You’re a dad again, you have another little child.”

Timberlake, who turns 40 this month, told DeGeneres she was “one of the first people outside of our immediate family that we told.”

When asked if he would share the baby’s name, Timberlake said: “His name is Phineas and he’s awesome. And he’s so cute. And nobody’s sleeping. But we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier, very grateful.”

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ sets the Spotify record for most streams in a day

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” has set Spotify’s record for most streams in a day for a non-holiday song, the streaming service has announced.

The dramatic pop tune had over 15.17M global streams on Jan. 11, then broke its own record with over 17.01M streams on Jan. 12.

The song, which was released on Jan. 8, is Rodrigo’s debut single.

Dr. Dre is back home after being hospitalized in Los Angeles

Rapper, producer and entrepreneur Dr. Dre is back home after being hospitalized for more than a week in Los Angeles, according to his attorney Peter Paterno.

“He’s home and on the mend,” Paterno said in a brief email to CNN on Sunday.

Paterno did not provide additional details on the 55-year-old’s condition.

The news comes over a week after Dr. Dre, who is a seven-time Grammy winner, shared his own update on Instagram.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team,” Dr. Dre wrote in the caption of his Instagram post on January 5. “I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

Others in the music industry posted updates about Dr. Dre’s health on their social media accounts over the weekend.

“Update: Just Facetimed with @drdre,” rapper Ice-T tweeted on Friday. “He just made it home. Safe and looking good.”

— From wire reports