K-pop star Sowon apologizes for flirty pictures with Nazi mannequin

K-pop star Sowon has apologized via her management team after posting photos of herself posing with a mannequin dressed as a Nazi soldier on her Instagram page.

Sowon, who is a member of girl group GFriend, deleted the post “when she understood the significance of the image,” according to a statement from Source Music, published Monday.

Sowon was “very shocked and immediately deleted the image,” the company said.

“She is pained and feels deep responsibility for posting such image,” read the post.

The photos were taken in November, when GFriend were filming at a cafe, Source Music said.

Staff “did not sense an issue with the outfit on a mannequin” and stills from the shoot were made available for use Sunday, it said.

Wakanda-set TV series in the works from Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler is taking “Black Panther” fans back to Wakanda in a new TV series for Disney+.

The Walt Disney Co. announced the in-the-works television project on Monday, along with news that Coogler’s Proximity Media has entered a new five-year television deal with the company.

No details beyond the fact that the series would be “based in the Kingdom of Wakanda” were made available.

“Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation,” Bob Iger, executive chairman pf The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement. “With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment. We’re thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team.”

Coogler is currently working on a follow-up to “Black Panther,” which is set to be released July 8, 2022.

The ‘Sex and the City’ revival will address the Covid-19 pandemic

Sarah Jessica Parker reveals the “Sex and the City” revival won’t ignore the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Vanity Fair,” Parker listed a number of things the writers are considering as they pen the series, which will also see the return of Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

The pandemic will “obviously be part of the storyline because that’s the city [these characters] live in,” Parker told the publication, adding, “I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all.”

The show, titled, “And Just Like That,” will feature the women, who will now be in their 50s.

