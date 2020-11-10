Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle make moves to expand RNC influence

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are making moves to expand their influence at the Republican National Committee, three GOP sources, including advisers to the President tell CNN. Some sources say they may seek to take over the party structure themselves.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son and his girlfriend, a Trump campaign fundraiser and former Fox News host, have made it clear to campaign and White House officials they are unhappy with RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who they view as not having done enough to win a close race.

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle could seek leadership roles at the RNC to position the committee for a comeback run for the President in 2024, the sources said.

“Don Jr. and Kimberly have an eye on the RNC, through themselves taking over or somebody close to them taking over,” a well-placed Republican Party source close to the White House said.

Trump Jr. is seen as a prolific fundraiser inside the party as well as a popular figure in his father’s grassroots base.

Guilfoyle, Trump Jr. and the RNC did not immediately respond to CNN requests for comment.

An associate of Trump Jr., Andrew Surabian, says it’s “100% incorrect” that the President’s son is seeking a role at the RNC.

For some in the GOP, as distasteful as Trump Jr. leading or having significant influence over the RNC may sound, it’s seen as better than purging the outgoing first family, which could backfire with the President’s base, two sources close to the White House said.

“In order for Republicans to move forward they may have to do this,” one of the sources said.

If Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle do not ultimately assume formal positions at the RNC, the sources said somebody close to the Trump family, such as longtime campaign adviser David Bossie, could become chairman.

Senate Democrat says Republican colleagues are privately asking him to congratulate Biden election win

Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons said Tuesday his Republican colleagues are privately asking him to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on winning the election because they can’t do so publicly.

As President Donald Trump presses forward with legal challenges to the election results, claiming without evidence his chances at a second term were stolen from him, GOP allies have been reluctant to publicly acknowledge Biden as President-elect. Several senior Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, said Monday that Trump is within his rights to make his case in court, and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham urged the President not to concede.

Coons told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on “New Day” that it’s “past time for Republican leaders to stand up and say, ‘We should accept the results of this election.’ “

“They call me to say, you know, ‘Congratulations, please convey my well wishes to the President-elect, but I can’t say that publicly yet,’ “ the Democrat claimed Republicans have told him behind the scenes, and he didn’t cite any Republicans by name. “My job here, I think, is to continue to urge them privately to do the right thing. And to help the President accept reality and to help their caucus stand up publicly because frankly the transition is going to be chaotic at best if it doesn’t get moving very soon. It should be under way already.”

Trump plans to launch PAC to maintain influence in GOP

President Donald Trump is planning to establish a leadership PAC, a fundraising arm that could allow him to continue to exert influence in Republican politics even after he leaves office.

“The President always planned to do this, win or lose, so he can support candidates and issues he cares about, such as combating voter fraud,” campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said in an emailed statement Tuesday when asked about the PAC.

The fundraising could keep Trump on the political stage — funneling money to his preferred candidates in the midterm elections and beyond. He also can tap the PAC’s money to fund his own political activity — underwriting polling, travel, staff and other expenses.

Leadership PACs can accept donations of up to $5,000 from each individual donor a year. They also can accept money from other political action committees.

Trump’s plans were first reported by The New York Times.

Trump so far has not conceded his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden, and has instead repeatedly aired unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud.

— From wire reports