Miller escapes ‘Prison Break’ role, no longer wants to play straight characters

Don’t look for Wentworth Miller to revive his star-making role in “Prison Break.”

The actor dashed all hopes of that in a post this past weekend on his verified Instagram account, saying he was out “Of PB. Officially.”

“Not (because) of static on social media (although that has centered the issue),” the caption read. “I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told).”

“Prison Break” aired on Fox from 2005 to 2009 and briefly returned to the network in 2017 for a fifth season.

Since then, fans have been clamoring for a sixth season, but Miller, who came out as a gay man in 2013, says he won’t be involved should that happen.

Now available on your Peloton: Beyoncé workouts

Beyoncé’s resume is growing longer with a new Peloton partnership.

The buzzy at-home fitness company signed a multi-year deal with the singer and fashion designer to create a “series of themed workout experiences” for Peloton’s wide array of exercises, including cycling, running and even meditation.

It’s an important partnership for Peloton at a crucial point for its business: Peloton’s popularity and sales skyrocketed during the pandemic, but investors are concerned that a coronavirus vaccine could persuade people to return to gym memberships and ditch their at-home workouts.

The company said Tuesday that Beyoncé is its most-requested artist from its 3.6 million members.

Beyoncé revealed that shes a Peloton member for “several years” and is excited to partner with a “company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way.”

Miss USA 2020 is the first Black woman to represent Mississippi

The first Black woman to be crowned Miss Mississippi USA is now the reigning Miss USA.

Asya Branch, a student at the University of Mississippi and Booneville native, was crowned Miss USA on Monday, after the coronavirus pandemic delayed the event by several months. She’ll go on to represent the US in the Miss Universe pageant.

Branch shared her historic win with Miss Teen USA 2020 Ki’ilani Arruda, only the second Hawaiian woman to win the teen pageant.

From the stage at Graceland Exhibition Center in Memphis, Tennessee, Branch fielded questions about how to mend the polarized country (restore trust in institutions like the media and government, she said) and gun laws (her family owns guns, she said, but more people should learn how to use them safely before they get their permits).

