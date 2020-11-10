Chinese government doesn’t say when it will congratulate US President-elect Biden

The Chinese government on Monday sidestepped questions on when it would congratulate United States President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory, with a Foreign Ministry spokesman saying only that China would act in “accordance with international practice.”

More than 24 hours after US media declared Biden victorious, China remains one of the few major countries yet to send a message of congratulations to Biden and his team on their defeat of Donald Trump, leaving many to speculate whether officials there are waiting for the outgoing president to formally concede.

And with two months to go until Trump leaves office, Beijing may want to avoid anything that could further destabilize US-China relations.

Biden saw echoes of Trump in Boris Johnson

The news that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are set to be the next President and Vice President of the United States has sparked much speculation as to what this means for the United Kingdom — a country that likes to think of itself as America’s closest ally.

“This country’s had a good relationship with the White House over the last few years,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at a Downing Street press conference on Monday. “It’s had a good relationship with the White House for many, many years and I have no doubt that we will continue to have a very, very strong, very close relationship with our American friends.”

But when Johnson tweeted congratulations to Biden and Harris over the weekend, his message was dismissed as insincere by critics in the UK, who pointed out that members of Johnson’s government and Conservative lawmakers had openly endorsed the re-election of Donald Trump.

Hong Kong journalist appears in court as crackdown fears grow

An award-winning Hong Kong journalist appeared in court Tuesday, on charges related to her role in helping to investigate alleged police mishandling of a violent mob attack on democracy supporters in 2019.

The case has intensified concerns over shrinking press freedoms in the semi-autonomous Chinese city, as authorities continue to crackdown on prominent figures linked to last year’s anti-government protest movement.

Bao Choy, an employee of the public broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK), was arrested last week in connection with data on vehicle registrations she used for the investigative documentary.

The piece examined the July 21 mob attack at Yuen Long subway station last year, which saw dozens of suspected gang members violently attack pro-democracy supporters.

— From wire reports