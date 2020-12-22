Tennessee governor resists mask mandate as rate of new cases of COVID-19 soar
Tennessee has been at or near the top of the list of US states with the highest rate of new Covid-19 cases over the past week, data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show.
Just in the last few days, the novel coronavirus sickened the state’s first lady, sending Gov. Bill Lee into an extended quarantine. The virus also tore through the University of Tennessee’s football team, infecting coach Jeremy Pruitt and abruptly ending the team’s season.
People sick with severe Covid-19 have put a critical strain on hospitals, but there are no plans to open a field hospital — because there is not enough health care staff to support one.
In a video address Sunday night, Gov. Lee acknowledged that Tennessee “is ground zero for a surge in sickness.”
No state has more total new cases than California, but adjusted for population, Tennessee’s outbreak is worse. Over the past week, Tennessee has averaged about 9,300 new coronavirus cases per day, the 5th-most of any state in the country despite having the 16th-highest population. That daily number of new cases is even more than Pennsylvania, which has nearly twice as many people.
Tennessee’s sharp increase in new cases began in early November and has been exacerbated by Thanksgiving gatherings, state officials said.
Hawaii residents told to stay home as Kilauea volcano erupts
The Hawaii county Civil Defense Agency (COH) has asked residents to stay indoors after the Kilauea volcano erupted following a series of earthquakes.
The eruption on the Big Island took place late Sunday night local time at the Halemaumau Crater, COH said. The Kilauea Volcano observatory raised the alert level to warning, an advisory said.
A glow was detected within the crater of the volcanos summit and “an eruption has commenced within Kilauea’s summit caldera,” the advisory said.
“Trade winds will push any embedded ash toward the Southwest. Fallout is likely in the Kau District in Wood Valley, Pahala, Naalehu and Ocean View. Stay indoors,” a tweet from COH said.
The advisory comes after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Hilo late Sunday local time, according to the United States Geological Survey’s Earthquake monitoring website.
USGS shows that at least seven other earthquakes ranging from 2.5 to 2.7 magnitude have occurred over the previous few hours.
Kilauea erupted in May 2018, destroying more than 700 homes and forcing residents to evacuate, CNN previously reported.
House conservatives strategize with Trump and Pence in push to challenge Biden’s win
Alabama GOP Rep. Mo Brooks and fellow House conservatives met privately on Monday with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence as the lawmakers prepared to mount a long-shot bid in January to overturn the Electoral College results that made Joe Biden the official winner of the election.
The discussion focused on Trump’s baseless claims and conspiracies that the election was stolen from him, participants said, and lawmakers emerged confident that there were would be a contingent of House and Senate Republicans who would join the effort and prompt a marathon debate on the floor on January 6 that would spill into January 7.
Pence’s involvement in the meeting is significant because he will preside over the joint session of Congress that would count the electoral votes that day. Brooks said that Pence attended “different parts” of the meeting.
“I believe we have multiple senators and the question is not if but how many,” Brooks said, something that would defy the wishes of Senate Republican leaders who are eager to move on and urging senators not to participate since doing so could force them to cast a politically toxic vote against Trump.
Brooks told CNN on Monday night that they would seek to challenge the election in at least six battleground states, saying he needs to coordinate “as many as 72” five-minute speeches that GOP lawmakers would make that day. “That’s a significant task,” he said.
The effort is doomed to fail but would create a spectacle that Senate GOP leaders want to avoid. And if a House member and a senator object to six states’ results, it would lead to at least 12 hours of debate, in addition to the time for casting votes on each of the motions, potentially prolonging the fight until the next day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.