‘The Book of Boba Fett’ adds to growing galaxy
It’s official: Disney+ will be offering two series featuring armored stars, and neither one of them is Iron Man.
As teased in a post-credit sequence during ”The Mandalorian” season finale, “The Book of Boba Fett” will debut in December 2021, featuring the bounty hunter introduced in the first “Star Wars” sequel, “The Empire Strikes Back.” Temuera Morrison will return from the prequel trilogy, with Ming-Na Wen joining him as Fennec Shand.
Although there was some speculation that the spinoff might function as a stand in for “The Mandalorian,” Lucasfilm announced that this was a separate show, and the flagship series would begin production on its third season next year, to run following “Book of Boba Fett.”
Ed Sheeran releases new song ‘Afterglow’
Ed Sheeran fans, rejoice!
The singer released a new song, “Afterglow” on Monday. It’s his first new music since welcoming his first child in August.
In it he sings, “We were love drunk waiting on a miracle/Trying to find ourselves in the winter snow/So alone in love like the world had disappeared.”
Sheeran shared the song on his Instagram with an accompanying video, “Hey guys. Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you. It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy ! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x”
Elliot Page thanks fans for outpouring of support
Actor Elliot Page is expressing gratitude to supporters after sharing that he identifies as non-binary and transgender.
“From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift,” Page wrote in a post on Sunday. “Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline See you in 2021, Xoxo Elliot”
Page’s “Juno” costar Jennifer Garner commented, writing, “Major, huge love to you, Elliot.”
In a heartfelt post on social media earlier this month, the Oscar-nominated star said he uses the pronouns “he” and “they.”
“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” he wrote. “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community.”
Page’s wife, Emma Portner, showed her love and support online, writing: “I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.