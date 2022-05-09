Twenty-five graduating seniors in Clayton County Public Schools recently took part in a special ceremony in recognition of 2022 Georgia Future Educators Signing Day. The ceremony was sponsored by the Division of Human Resources in conjunction with the Career, Technical & Agricultural Education Department.

This year's event took place at the Clayton County Performing Arts Center. Created to highlight the noble and necessary field of education, while positively impacting the teacher pipeline within the state of Georgia, this event commends graduating seniors who have been accepted into the college or university of their choice and have committed to pursue careers in education.

CCPS, on behalf of the Clayton County Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Morcease J. Beasley, congratulated each of the participants on their commitment to returning to Clayton County after graduation and accepting positions as educators.

Georgia Future Educators Signing Day, held each year during Teacher Appreciation Week, is sponsored by the Georgia Department of Education’s Division of Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education in partnership with the Georgia Early Childhood Education Foundation (GECEF) and Georgia’s colleges and universities.

“Students cannot succeed without great teachers in the classroom,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “We know, however, that teacher recruitment and retention is a serious issue in our state, as it is nationwide. Part of our comprehensive approach to addressing teacher recruitment and retention is elevating the teaching profession. Future Educators Signing Day allows us to celebrate those students who answer the incredibly important calling of becoming an educator.”