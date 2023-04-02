Underwood dazzled at the 2023 CMT Awards!
Did someone say rhinestones?
Carrie Underwood took the theme of her latest tour, Denim and Rhinestones, to heart while hitting the 2023 CMT Awards red carpet.
The singer’s sparkly look left fans blown away as she rocked a bejeweled long sleeve jacket and matching shorts that emphasized her incredibly toned and tanned legs.
Underwood accentuated the look with dangling crystal earrings and silver pointed-toe pumps.
Her blonde tresses were pulled back into a sleek pony, allowing her bronzed, blushed and glowy makeup—complete with a peachy pout—to steal the spotlight.
Underwood is now the most-awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history with 25 wins, having won Video of the Year for the past four years in a row.
And she's on the precipice of achieving a career milestone if she wins either of the two awards she’s nominated for this year—Video of the Year for her single "Hate My Heart" and Female Video of the Year for her song "Ghost Story."
Sunday's only fan-voted country music awards show brought out the glitz and glam as stars arrived donning some impeccable looks, including Shania Twain, Gwen Stefani, and Kane and Katelyn Brown.
The star-studded event will also feature plenty of must-see performances from Kelsea Ballerini (who is also co-hosting alongside Kane), Blake Shelton, and Wynonna Judd.
Underwood has been hitting the stage during her seventh headlining tour, in support of her ninth studio album, "Denim & Rhinestones," since October 2022, clocking in plenty of memorable moments, including an epic duet with a surprise '80s rocker, a fashion fail that delighted fans, and a flawlessly choreographed dance with Jimmie Allen.
