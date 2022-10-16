Three Big Questions for the Charlotte Hornets This Season

Can LaMelo Ball take a leap? Can Steve Clifford be the difference? Here are the factors that will loom large for the Hornets this season.

Here are the three biggest questions facing the Charlotte Hornets.

Can LaMelo Ball take a leap?

LaMelo has displayed a penchant for highlight-reel plays and passes. Scoring should be the next step in his development. Ball shot the three pretty well a season ago, if he can consistently put more down hill pressure on the defense and get to the foul line, it could unlock a lot for the Hornets.

Who else on the roster can step up?

Several players beyond Ball are going to have to contribute for Charlotte to make any noise. Whether that be in the form of a Gordon Hayward resurgence, development from P.J. Washington or a big season from Terry Rozier … the supporting cast is going to have to excel, particularly in the absence of Miles Bridges.

Is Steve Clifford the difference?

The Hornets’ coaching search was interesting, to say the least. After Kenny Atkinson decided against taking the helm, the team went back to Steve Clifford, which likely means the squad will build its identity defensively.