Bill and Melinda Gates ending their marriage

Bill and Melinda Gates are ending their marriage after 27 years, the pair announced in a statement on their verified Twitter accounts.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the statement reads.

The couple founded their philanthropic organization, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, together in 2000. Since then, the foundation has spent $53.8 billion on a wide range of initiatives related to global health, poverty alleviation and more, according to its website.

“We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” the statement says. “We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.”

Rebel Wilson feels those struggling with fertility

Rebel Wilson had to share over the weekend.

The “Pitch Perfect” star posted on her official Instagram account, writing, “I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with ... but I guess I gotta tell someone.”

“To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya,” reads the caption of a photo showing her standing on rocks near water, with sun coming through the clouds. “The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense ... but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.”

In November, Wilson revealed that she had been diagnosed in the past with polycystic ovary syndrome, a hormonal disorder that can cause weight gain and make reproduction difficult for women.

“Sometimes, I feel sad, but then at the same time, I worked my body to my advantage,” she added. “I like being all sizes. It’s just now turning 40, I am more health conscious and thinking of starting a family.”

Alex Trebek’s widow reflects on his philanthropy, legacy

Jean Trebek sees a great lesson in how her late husband of 30 years continued to work even while he struggled with pancreatic cancer.

“Doing Jeopardy really gave him a sense of purpose, a reason to wake up in the morning,” she said in an interview Monday. “And I would say we all need that. We all need a purpose.”

The beloved “Jeopardy!” host lost his battle with cancer last November. He was 80.

“I think that one of Alex’s gifts was that he could be very resolute and know that the truth will not hurt you and he wanted to empower people to move through whatever challenge they had in life with a sense of inner strength, inner dignity and love,” she said.

— From wire reports