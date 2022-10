HAMPTON — In recognition of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Clayton County Commission Chairman Jeffrey Turner is hosting a Breast Cancer Walk and Festival.

The event, held in cooperation with the Clayton County Parks & Recreation Department, will take place Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the South Clayton Recreation Center. The Breast Cancer Walk starts at 9:30 a.m.

South Clayton Recreation Center is located at 1837 McDonough Road, Hampton. For more information, call 770-347-0200.