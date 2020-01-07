Clayton County BOC takes up temporary discount-store ban Tuesday night

JONESBORO—The Clayton County Board of Commissioners will consider a 45-day moratorium on "small box discount stores" at its Tuesday meeting, the first of 2020.
On the consent agenda is a resolution "declaring a moratorium on the acceptance of applications relating to the establishment or expansion of small box discount stores." However, the moratorium would last only until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2020. It also would prohibit issuing alcohol licenses for those small-box discount stores.
A "small-box discount store" as defined by the resolution is "16,000 square feet or less in size, which offers for sale a variety of convenience shopping goods and continuously offers the majority of the items in their inventory for sale at a price lower than traditional retail stores."
The definition does not apply to "stores that contain a pharmacy, sell gasoline or diesel fuel, or primarily sell specialty food items (i.e. meats, seafood, cheese, or oils and vinegars)."
The county intends to study the effects of these retail outlets during the 45-day moratorium.
Also on the consent agenda are resolutions to make Charles Reed, Jr. the county's new Chief Staff Attorney, to set zoning standards for event facilities, to update the county's emergency operations plan by adding new federal and state requirements with guidance from Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA), to establish and publish qualifying fees "for each county office to be filled in the upcoming primary and general election," and to authorize which "officials and...additional individuals within the District Attorney's Office" can sign checks for the Witness Transportation Arrangements Account.
In addition, the BOC is set to authorize the cooperative purchase of $4,116,256 in new fire engines for Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services, as well as a $245,000 RFID and AMH system for tracking books and items and $90,000 for "opening day collection" for the Clayton County Library System.
The meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. at BOC Headquarters, 112 Smith St., Jonesboro.