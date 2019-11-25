JONESBORO — Twinkling lights, colorful wrapping paper, presents, hot chocolate and Santa Claus are a few of the many wonders that embody the magic of Christmas.
There’s no shortage of events Clayton County residents can attend to enjoy and celebrate the holiday season together.
• Dec. 4
LOVEJOY
The city of Lovejoy is hosting a Christmas Party on Dec. 4 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Lovejoy’s Open-Air Market, 11658 Hastings Bridge Road. There will be hot chocolate, s’mores, food, raffle prizes, a visit with Santa and free gifts for children age 15 and under. The event is free to attend.
To donate a toy, visit the Lovejoy Community Center, Lovejoy Police Department or Lovejoy Hall.
• Dec. 7
JONESBORO
The city of Jonesboro will celebrate the holiday season with a tree lighting ceremony and parade on Dec. 7. The parade will start at 5 p.m. on Main Street, followed by the festival and tree lighting starting at 6 p.m. at Lee Street Park, 155 Lee St. in Jonesboro. Santa will make a special visit. The event is free to attend.
RIVERDALE
The city of Riverdale will host a Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting on Dec. 7. The parade begins at 3 p.m. at the Government Annex Building, 6690 Church St. and ends at the Riverdale Town Center.
The celebration will continue at the Riverdale Town Center, 7200 Church St. from 4-7 p.m. with a tree lighting. It will feature live entertainment, pictures with Santa, cookie decorating, s’more stations, carnival rides and indoor ice skating rink.
RIVERDALE
Through Jan. 1, residents can take a spin around the indoor ice rink at the Riverdale Town Center, 7210 Church St. in Riverdale. It’s open Monday-Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children.
For more information, visit www.riverdalega.gov or call 770-909-5300.
MORROW
Children and parents are invited to come talk and sing with Santa Claus at Morrow City Hall on Dec. 7 from 4-7 p.m. Bring along your camera to take pictures.
FOREST PARK
Does Mr. Claus like his hash browns smothered or covered? Come find out at a special Breakfast with Santa at the Forest Park Senior Center, 5087 Park Ave. from 8-10 a.m. on Dec. 7. The cost is $1 for children ages 12 and under and $12 for kids ages 13 and up.
• Dec. 14
COLLEGE PARK
Join the city of College Park for its Going For the Gold Olympics-themed Christmas Parade on Dec. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The parade will begin on College Street in downtown historic downtown College Park.
Following the parade on Dec. 14, residents are invited to have Brunch with Santa from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Hotel Indigo Atlanta Airport, 1776 Harvard Ave. in College Park. The cost is $15 and will feature a full buffet breakfast and photo with Santa. To purchase tickets, call 404-669-9206, ext. 6113.