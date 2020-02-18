JONESBORO—Clayton County Economic Director Khalfani Stephens has resigned and taken a position as economic director of Flint, Mich.
Stephens also had represented Clayton County's economic interests with Aerotropolis Atlanta.
At its Feb. 11 meeting, the Development Authority board voted unanimously to appoint Erica Rocker-Wills as Interim Executive Director.
According to DACC's post-meeting summary, "The Authority will post the vacancy for the position of Executive Director. A hiring team (membership to be determined) will vet the applicants and will present their top recommendation(s) to the full Board, with the goal of having a new Executive Director in place in 30-60 days."
Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner mentioned Stephens' departure in passing at the Board of Commissioners' Feb. 18 meeting after resident Mickey Garber inquired about joint board meetings with the Clayton Chamber of Commerce and DACC during the public comment period.
Turner told the News that Stephens' last day was Feb. 5 and that he had resigned two weeks earlier. "He found a new job back in the area he came from," Turner said. "I believe he wanted to be close to his aging parents in Detroit."
According to Mid-Michigan Now, a press release issued by the City of Flint on Feb. 11 announced Stephens had accepted the position.
Stephens most recently put together an Opportunity Zone program for potential investors. The program included White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council Executive Director Scott Turner and a bus tour of 32 targeted commercial properties around Clayton County.
On Dec. 10, DACC approved a $10,000 annual bonus for Stephens and a $6,240 annual bonus for Rocker-Wills.
See an interview with Stephens on Mid-Michigan Now: https://bit.ly/2V3NDae
