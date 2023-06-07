Clayton County Police Department searching for missing Jonesboro teen

JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Police Department is searching for Elijah Freeman, a missing Jonesboro teen-ager.

On May 28, Clayton County Police officers responded to the 8900th block of Peachtree Way, Jonesboro, regarding a missing person. During the investigation, officers learned Freeman left the residence overnight without permission. The juvenile was last seen on May 27 at 10 p.m.

Freeman, 15, is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, grey sweatpants, and grey crocs.

Anyone with information in reference to his whereabouts, call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-4026.