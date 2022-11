RIVERDALE — A Clayton County police officer is on administrative leave following a fatal accident on Georgia Highway 85 in Riverdale.

Officer Cameron Pack was responding to a call at West Fayetteville Road approximately 1 a.m. when the collided with a car resulting in the death of Kelvontae Banks, 21, and injuring a 2-year-old.

Cameron, 24, has been with the department 10.5 months.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.