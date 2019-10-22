ELLENWOOD — A Clayton County Sheriff's Department K-9 lent a nose to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as they checked out a suspicious shipment Oct. 18.
According to CCSO, K-9 Jack, a rescue dog who now patrols the Clayton County Jail, "had the six" of the department's K-9 patrol officers when he provided backup for the GBI.
The GBI said Estes Express Lines, a shipping company, advised them Oct. 17 of a suspicious tractor-trailer load enroute from Sacramento, Calif. to Estes' Ellenwood location. When the truck arrived the next day, GBI requested assistance from CCSO's K-9 unit.
Because all the other dogs were busy, K-9 Jack, who "was on patrol at 'The Hill-ton'...indicated he would not mind helping out to get change of scenery."
K-9 Jack alerted to a pallet inside the truck, which the GBI said contained "83 bundles of high-grade marijuana" or "over 100 pounds," according to CCSO.
The current estimated street price of 100 pounds of high-grade recreational marijuana, according to the crowdsourced site budzu.com, is estimated at $2,380, placing the illegal shipment's value at more than $23,800.
CCSO notes that K-9 Jack, a 2-year-old Dutch shepherd, was rescued after someone saw him being thrown "from a moving vehicle in North Georgia." Jack was later adopted by the Hiwatari Kennel, which discovered his policing talents. K-9 Jack came to work for the Clayton County Jail on Feb. 5, sniffing out drugs that people try to smuggle into the jail.
K-9 Jack took over from the late K-9 Ares, who is buried on the grounds of the jail. K-9 Jack's handler, Officer Demetrus Johnson of the Scorpion Response Team, was also K-9 Ares' handler.
See the News' coverage of K-9 Ares' funeral with full police honors: https://bit.ly/2Duf8SC