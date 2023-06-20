The Clayton County Police Department organized a homecoming celebration for one of its own Friday, June 16 in Jonesboro. Officer Demika Lloyd Lloyd was shot twice in the line of duty in Jonesboro on July 22, 2022. Lloyd had been with the department for one-and-a-half years, working the night shift and morning watch. After the shooting she was hospitalized and faced a long recuperation and rehabilitation. During the homecoming celebration, she did not exit the ca  but many from the community lined the street to welcome her back and to show their appreciation.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.