The Clayton County Police Department organized a homecoming celebration for one of its own Friday, June 16 in Jonesboro. Officer Demika Lloyd Lloyd was shot twice in the line of duty in Jonesboro on July 22, 2022. Lloyd had been with the department for one-and-a-half years, working the night shift and morning watch. After the shooting she was hospitalized and faced a long recuperation and rehabilitation. During the homecoming celebration, she did not exit the ca but many from the community lined the street to welcome her back and to show their appreciation.
Community welcomes back officer who was shot in the line of duty
