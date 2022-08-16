The 911 call starts with a jarring observation: "A car just went through my neighbor's house."

Anne Heche had crashed her blue Mini Cooper into a home in Los Angeles on August 5, and the caller, as heard in a recording obtained and published by TMZ, was unaware that the veteran actor was behind the wheel, or that anyone was still in the car at the time. The caller told the dispatcher that the car was about 10 feet into the house.

CNN's Josh Campbell, Chloe Melas and Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report

