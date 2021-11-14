CBS has offered up a first look at their "Adele One Night Only" special.
On Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. ET, you can watch Adele sing a selection of her hits and chat with Oprah Winfrey about her life and the stories behind her new music.
"I invite you to join me for one night only," Adele says to the camera.
With her highly anticipated new album dropping soon, Adele recorded the concert at the scenic Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. Big names like Tyler Perry, James Corden and Lizzo attended the performance.
"Get you, Lizzo, You think you're going to outshine me babe?" Adele jokingly asked the singer who was in the audience at the concert.
Adele told Winfrey what folks could expect from the night.
"It will look really elegant and then I'll tell a load of filthy jokes," Adele said. "A sort of whiplash for them."
We're ready to feel all our feelings.
The two-hour event will be broadcast Sunday on CBS or you can stream it online through Paramount+.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.