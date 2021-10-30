Alec Baldwin told the paparazzi he is not allowed to talk about the details of the shooting that occurred on the set of his latest film, "Rust," but he had some things to say about the woman who died.

In a video posted on TMZ's website, Baldwin and his wife Hilaria appeared on camera in a scene the website said happened "in Manchester, VT, where he and his family have been laying low since the fatal incident."

"I'm not allowed to make any comments because it's an ongoing investigation," Baldwin told those gathered. "I've been ordered by the Sheriff's Department in Santa Fe. I can't answer any questions about the investigation. I can't."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.