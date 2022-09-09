Once you get past the familiar strains of Blondie's "Call Me" over the opening credits, the message from "American Gigolo" isn't worth answering. It is, rather, a misguided and distasteful reboot, seeking to tease the movie's premise into a larger mystery. Jon Bernthal struts his stuff as the escort trying to get his laugh back, but this '80s artifact should have been left in the time capsule.

Adapted into series form by David Hollander, who subsequently left the project, the mix of flash and trash in and around sunny Southern California almost makes the producer's last stop for Showtime, "Ray Donovan," seem cheery and upbeat by comparison. (Nikki Toscano, of Paramount's "The Offer," took over as the showrunner.)

