Anne Heche is 'brain dead' but remains on life support for organ donation, according to family statement

Anne Heche, pictured here on January 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California, is 'not expected to survive,' her family says. Heche was involved in a car crash last week.

 Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

One week after a fiery car crash, Anne Heche is "brain dead" but remains on life support, according to a statement from her family and friends shared with CNN by their representative.

"We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact," the family's statement read.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.