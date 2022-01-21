Weather Alert

...LIGHT FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE THIS MORNING INTO MID AFTERNOON ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTH GEORGIA AND WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA... Some light freezing drizzle is possible across portions of north Georgia (including the Atlanta metro) and west central Georgia this morning into afternoon that could cause some patchy slick spots on roadways, especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. There have already been reports of this in parts of the area. Motorists should take caution. While temperatures look to warm above freezing for much of the area by early to mid afternoon, some parts of far north Georgia could still stay near freezing so isolated slick spots could remain later.