Axl Rose hangs with the 'Scooby-Doo' gang in an animated cameo

Axl Rose is getting animated.
The Guns N' Roses frontman appears as himself in the latest episode of "Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?" when he meets Fred, Scooby, Velma, Daphne and Shaggy while they are taking a trip down Route 66.
When a group of bad guys steal the Mystery Machine, the gang ends up stranded in the desert.
Daphne wants to investigate an abandoned diner "to see if they have Wi-Fi inside" and they stumble upon Axl, who somehow already knows Shaggy and Scooby. The trio even have a secret handshake.
"What's up mystery gang," Rose says. "I was starting to think you guys were a no show."
When friend after friend starts disappearing, it's down to Axl, Shaggy and Scooby to solve the mystery.
The episode airs Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Boomerang.
Watch a sneak peek of Rose below.
