B.J. Novak is an international pitch man, but, according to him, he didn't have anything to do with it.
"The Office" star's image appears on a variety of products -- from face paint in Uruguay to Calvin Klein cologne in Sweden.
He's collected some of the photos of the products on his verified Instagram account under the heading "Modeling."
In that same folder, he posted a note of explanation.
"Years ago someone mistakenly put an image of me on a public domain site, and now apparently I am on products all around the world, but I am too amused to do anything about it," the note reads.
In addition to being a popular stock photo model, Novak is also an author, TV writer and producer. His latest project is the anthology series "The Premise," which is streaming on FX on Hulu.
