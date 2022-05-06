Superstar Bad Bunny has released his fifth studio album "Un Verano Sin Ti," or "A Summer Without You."
He revealed the artwork and the track list on Wednesday morning and there are 23 songs, divided into two "sides."
He teased the album in April by posting a phony Craigslist listing for 2019 Bugatti Chiron with a phone number. Callers would then hear a clip of the title track and Bad Bunny saying, "There's little time left until the album comes out. I can't say the date yet. But I can tell you the name: 'Un Verano Sin Ti.'"
He also released some sketches on Instagram of himself and his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri on the beach.
Bad Bunny stars in the upcoming movie "Bullet Train," alongside Brad Pitt.
The full track list for the new album follows below:
Side A
1. Moscow Mule
2. Después De La Playa
3. Me Porto Bonito (feat. Chencho Corleone)
4. Tití Me Preguntó
5. Un Ratito
6. Yo No Soy Celoso
7. Tarot (feat. Jhay Cortez)
&. Neverita
9. La Corriente (feat. Tony Dize)
10, Efecto
11. Party (feat. Rauw Alejandro)
Side B
12. Agualero
13. Ensename a Bailar
14. Ojitos Lindos (feat. Bomba Estéreo)
15. Dos Mil 16
16. El Apagón
17. Otro Atardecer (feat. the Marías)
18. Un Coco
19. Andrea (feat. Buscabulla)
20, Me Fui De Vacaciones
21. Un Verano Sin Ti
22. Agosto
23. Callaíta
