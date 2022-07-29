Are Bruce Wayne and Arthur Curry reuniting?
At least the men who have portrayed them on the big screen have gotten back together, with Jason Momoa posting a picture of himself with Ben Affleck on his verified Instagram account.
"REUNITED bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j," the caption read.
That stoked speculation that Affleck is indeed reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman to Momoa's Arthur Curry/Aquaman in the forthcoming sequel, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."
Momoa also shared a video on his Instastories of a tour group happening upon the "Aquaman" set, joking "Well, we tried to keep it a secret."
