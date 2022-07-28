1049001hk

Bernard Cribbins, "Doctor Who" star and beloved children's entertainer, has died.

 Brian J Ritchie/Shutterstock

Bernard Cribbins, a stage and screen actor who appeared on "Doctor Who" and narrated the British children's series "The Wombles," has died, his talent agency confirmed. He was 93.

"Bernard's contribution to British entertainment is without question," his agency said in a statement to CNN. "He was unique, typifying the best of his generation, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him."

