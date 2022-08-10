For lending the iconic melody from "Vogue" to Beyoncé's new "Break My Soul" remix, Madonna (AKA Madge, the Queen of Pop, Madame X, etc.) received a new title -- "masterpiece genius," bestowed upon her by Bey herself.

Beyoncé sent Madonna a reverent note of gratitude -- plus a striking bouquet -- days after the release of their collaboration on a new version of "Break My Soul," which weaves in "Vogue." At the time of its release in 1990, "Vogue" marked one of the first mainstream pop culture works to spotlight elements from the queer, Black and Latino-led ballroom scene.

