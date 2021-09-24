Beyoncé Giselle Knowles Carter wants the world to know she is embracing chapter 40, revealing her new age has brought a sense of freedom.

In a rare personal letter to fans, shared on her website, the singer said she is grateful to be "grown" and refuses to feed into the notion that women are supposed to feel "old or unhappy" once they reach the milestone.

"Whoever tried to condition women to feel that we are supposed to be old or unhappy when we turn 40 got it ALL THE WAY F'd UP," the Grammy award-winning artist wrote, adding: "This has absolutely been the best I've felt in my life. I'm so grateful to be GROWN, GROWN!"

The global icon, who burst onto the music scene in 1997 as part of girl group Destiny's Child, has sold more than 100 million records as a solo artist, earned dozens of awards and built an entertainment and business empire.

The mother-of-three, who turned 40 on September 4, says she now feels liberated as she finally gets to enjoy the fruits of her labor.

"The more mature I become, the more I understand and the deeper my joy grows. There's a freedom and liberation knowing that I've made it to the other side of my sacrifice. I'm finally giving myself permission to enjoy the seeds I've worked so hard to plant my whole life."

Sharing the most important thing she's learned this year, Beyoncé wrote: "This is the first year that I really understand what it means to be alive and to live in the moment. It's the first time that I have an understanding of how fragile life truly is, how hard life can be at times, and therefore how important it is to stop and smell the roses during the good times. I thought I knew that at 21 or 30...but I didn't."

Queen Bey also used the handwritten note to thank her devoted Beyhive for their continued support and thoughtful birthday post and messages.

"As Virgo Season comes to an end, I hope my fellow Virgos had great birthdays.

"I'm so thankful for every inspiring human who took the time to send me all the beautiful messages. I cried tears of joy and was covered in chilly bumps. Your videos, your posts, your countdowns, your playlists and your well wishes, I will cherish forever," she wrote.

Beyoncé ended the note with a message to her beloved fans. "Most of y'all met me when I was 15, and we have grown up together. You bring sooooo much joy into my life. I hope my art can continue to bring a little joy into yours," she said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.