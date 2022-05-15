Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Fulton and northwestern Clayton Counties through 915 PM EDT... At 838 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Union City, or 11 miles southwest of Atlanta, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include... East Point, Union City, Forest Park, Riverdale, College Park, Fairburn, Hapeville and Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH