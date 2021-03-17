Billie Eilish is blonde and if her social media postings are any indication, it's everything she wanted.
The "Ocean Eyes" singer this week unveiled a new look, departing from the green hair that had become her signature in recent years.
The shaggy hair cut that accompanied her new dye job was highlighted in another post on social media in which the singer simply wrote, "pinch me." It's safe to assume she's pleased.
Eilish has plenty to celebrate these days -- hair aside.
On Sunday, the 19-year-old celebrated her second record of the year win at the Grammys, picking up the award for her song "Everything I Wanted."
Following a win in another category for her Bond theme song "No Time To Die," Eilish is now a seven-time Grammy winner.
