Blue Ivy Carter is officially a Grammy-nominated artist.
The 8-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z was nominated for her role in the song "Brown Skin Girl" alongside her mother and WizKid, according to the Grammys website.
"Brown Skin Girl" is an anthem of positivity that heralds the natural beauty of Black and brown girls.
The nomination means Blue, who turns 9 in January, will be one of the youngest nominees in history, according to Billboard.
The 63rd Grammy Awards will take place January 31, 2021.
Blue is no stranger to awards. She won her first BET Award in June for "Brown Skin Girl."
She also narrated the audio version of the children's book "Hair Love," an animated short about a Black father learning to style his daughter's hair. The short won an Academy Award earlier this year.
CNN's Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.
