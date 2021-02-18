Blue Ivy Carter is a little fashionista in mom Beyoncé's latest Adidas x Ivy Park campaign.
The 9-year-old modeled mom's "Icy Park" capsule collection, which will be released on Friday.
In the ads, Beyoncé is near her daughter, who in one shot wears a cropped jacket and sneakers from the streetwear line. Blue spins and jumps and throws up a peace sign, while wearing shiny pants and a designer face mask.
Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, revealed that originally, Blue wasn't even part of the campaign and just "inserted" herself into it.
"My Beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little super model in her Ivy Park," Knowles-Lawson wrote on Instagram. "Swing your hair Blue!!!!! She inserted herself into this shoot. No she was not supposed to be in it ! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said 'I'm not gonna tell you what I could do I'm gonna show you.' I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!!!! "
