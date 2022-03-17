Insert the obligatory "Oops, she did it again" reference here.
Britney Spears has once again disappeared from Instagram
On Wednesday, her followers noticed that Spears had deactivated her account, just as she had back in September.
She had most recently been using her account to speak out about her fractured familial relationships and what she says was how she was treated during her conservatorship that ended last year.
In September, she was only gone from Instagram for a week before returning to celebrate her engagement to Sam Asghari.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
