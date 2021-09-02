Britney Spears will not be charged over dispute with staff member

Authorities will not be pursuing charges against Britney Spears after investigators looked into a dispute with the singer and one of her employees.
The Ventura County District Attorney's Office said in a press release on Wednesday that after reviewing the case submitted by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, they decline to file charges "based upon insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and the lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone."
Last month Spears' housekeeper alleged that the singer struck a cell phone out of her hand during an argument over the veterinary care of her dog.
"This is overblown sensational tabloid fodder -- nothing more than a fabricated 'he said she said' regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever," Mathew Rosengart, attorney for Spears, said in a statement to CNN at the time. "Anyone can make an accusation, but this should have been closed immediately. "
Meanwhile, the Grammy winner is in the midst of a public battle with her father, Jamie Spears, over her court-ordered conservatorship. The next hearing is scheduled for September 29.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.