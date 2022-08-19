Brooke Shields gets tearful as her daughter heads back to college

Brooke Shields, left, and daughter Rowan Henchy attend the Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media issue celebration at The Pool in New York on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Brooke Shields says "the second time is not the charm" when it comes to waving goodbye to your college-bound child.

On Thursday, the Hollywood actress and model shared a vulnerable mom moment with her Instagram followers after her 19-year-old daughter Rowan left for her sophomore year at Wake Forest University.

