Get your tickets because Bruce Springsteen is hitting the road next year.
"The Boss" and the E Street Band will kick off their next tour in 2023, their first together since 2017.
The first tour date is April 28 in Barcelona. US tour dates have not been announced just yet.
Springsteen posted the European leg of the tour to his Instagram on Tuesday.
Tickets go on sale Friday.
