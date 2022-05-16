Camila Cabello replacing Kelly Clarkson on 'The Voice'

"The Voice" will mix up the coaches seated in the show's turning chairs next season.
On Sunday, the show tweeted a welcome to the next round of coaches, including singer Camila Cabello.
"Give a warm welcome to your Voice Coaches. [heart emoji] #TheVoice returns this fall with @blakeshelton, @johnlegend, @gwenstefani and @Camila_Cabello," read the tweet, accompanied with a video of the group.
Cabello also shared the video on her TikTok account.
She steps in for Kelly Clarkson, who had been a coach since 2014 and won multiple times.
Cabello is no stranger to the singing competition.
She served as a mentor for John Legend's team during the battle rounds last season and tweeted a thank you to him.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.