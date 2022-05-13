Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR MAINLY PORTIONS OF CENTRAL GEORGIA AND EASTERN NORTH GEORGIA... * WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Mainly portions of central Georgia and eastern north Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&