It's that time of the year again when TV networks announce new and renewed shows.
But it's also when they announce the series that have been canceled.
Here are some of the shows by network that have been axed or are ending:
ABC
"Black-ish" (final season)
"Promised Land "
"Queens"
CBS
"All Rise" (moved to OWN),
"B Positive"
"Bull" (final season)
"Clarice"
"Good Sam"
"How We Roll"
"Magnum P.I."
"SEAL Team" (moved to Paramount+)
"United States of Al"
Fox
"The Big Leap"
NBC
"Kenan"
"Manifest" (season 4 set to air on Netflix)
"Mr. Mayor"
"The Endgame"
"This Is Us" (final season)
The CW
"4400"
"Batwoman"
"Charmed"
"Dynasty"
"In the Dark"
"Legacies"
"Legends of Tomorrow"
"Naomi"
"The Republic of Sarah"
"Roswell"
"New Mexico"
"Supergirl" (final season)
