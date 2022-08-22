Casey Affleck has a message for his new sister-in-law.
"Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love," the caption went on to read. "Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding."
"Jen, you are a gem," he concluded. "We love you so much!!!"
This weekend they reportedly held a wedding ceremony at Ben Affleck's sprawling estate in Riceboro, Georgia.
It's the second marriage for Ben Affleck, who shares three children with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner, and the fourth for Lopez who has twins with ex-husband singer/actor Marc Anthony.
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Using the National Book Foundation website, Stacker looked at the 19 women who have won the National Book Award for fiction and listed them starting with the most recent winner. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.