Charli D'Amelio and her mother Heidi D'Amelio have joined the cast of "Dancing With the Stars" Season 31.
The news was announced on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday.
This season will be the competition show's first season on Disney+ after 30 seasons on ABC, becoming the streaming platform's first live series.
Charli D'Amelio said when her family got the casting call she "thought they were joking." "I thought it was a prank," she said.
The TikTok star, who has more than 146 million followers, is known for her dances on the social media platform, but said she's ready to learn ballroom dancing.
"When it comes to the actual choreography, I would love to maybe do a little nod to why I am even here and what got me here, but I think I'm really going to work on the technical parts of ballroom dance," she said.
Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro will host the news season. Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will judge.
The full cast of celebrities the mother-daughter will be competing with will be revealed Thursday on "GMA."
"Dancing with the Stars" Season 31 premieres Sept. 19 on Disney+.
