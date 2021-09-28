It's not a joke -- Chelsea Handler looks to be in love.
The author, comedian and former talk show host went public with her relationship with fellow comedian Jo Koy.
In one photo on Handler's verfied Instagram account, she is hugging him from behind and in the next image the pair are kissing.
She used the images to promote their work.
"He's on tour, I'm on tour, sometimes we tour together. #VaccinatedAndHorny #FunnyIsFunny," the caption read. "All coming to a city near you!"
Koy shared Handler's post on his Instagram stories.
The pair have been friends for years and Koy appeared on Handler's former talk show, "Chelsea Lately."
In February he wished Handler happy birthday on his Instagram account, writing "Happy Birthday @chelseahandler love you."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.