Cheryl Burke shares update on her Covid diagnosis. Remains in competition for now

"Dancing with the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke was still able to compete in the second episode of the competition series, despite having tested positive for Covid the day before the taping.

Instead of appearing on the show live, the judges evaluated Burke's rehearsal with Cody Rigsby, which had already been been recorded prior to Burke testing positive.

While Carrie Ann Inaba called the rehearsal performance "lackluster," fellow judge Derek Hough called it "really, really good." The duo scored 24 out of 40.

Burke is fully vaccinated, but announced Sunday on Instagram that she had a breakthrough case and would have to quarantine for at least 10 days, as Season 30 continues.

Host Tyra Banks addressed Burke and Rigsby's absence Monday, telling the audience, "Although he's also fully vaccinated, out of an abundance of caution, he's not in the ballroom tonight. However, this does not mean they're out of the competition."

Burke said remotely that she's "feeling OK."

"I'm just grateful that I got vaccinated so I know it could have been way worse," she said. "And I'm proud of Cody. He worked so hard this week. I just hope to be back soon in the ballroom."

Going home on Monday were "Cobra Kai" star Martin Kove and dance partner Britt Stewart.

