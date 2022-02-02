Cheslie Kryst's grandfather is struggling to make sense of her death.
Gary Simpkins talked the New York Daily News about the former Miss USA, attorney and entertainment correspondent who died by suicide over the weekend, according to the New York City Medical Examiner.
Simpkins said his granddaughter was "a light that shined so brightly."
"To be extinguished so fast is just devastating," he said. "So hard to imagine one minute they're here and one minute they're not. And you know that the only [way] you'll ever see them again is when you yourself pass away."
Her death was met with an outpouring of grief for the young woman who was an outspoken advocate for criminal justice reform.
Simpkins said she "had a laugh that was infectious."
"I can still hear it echoing in my mind. And I don't know," he said. "But I do know that we'll get through this. We will, but right now this is just devastating."
To get help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). There is also a crisis text line. For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.