Season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars" will include a platinum recording artist, a Real Housewife, a Bachelorette and an accomplished actress with multiple sclerosis.
And fan-favorite pro dancers Mark Ballas and Louis van Amstel are returning.
Season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars" will include a platinum recording artist, a Real Housewife, a Bachelorette and an accomplished actress with multiple sclerosis.
And fan-favorite pro dancers Mark Ballas and Louis van Amstel are returning.
The new cast of the hit ABC dance competition was announced Thursday.
The announcement of Blair, in particular, caused conversation on social media as she has shared her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis and her stem cell transplant in the documentary, " Introducing, Selma Blair."
Ballroom experts Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will serve as judges and Tyra Banks will be joined by a new co-host, actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro.
