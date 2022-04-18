Composer Danny Elfman perforned an unusual show at Coachella over the weekend, with a set list that included the "Simpsons" theme and a song from "The Nightmare Before Christmas."
The crowd was also treated to tracks off his latest solo album "Big Mess," songs from films he's scored, and a number of Oingo Boingo tunes.
Elfman had promised concertgoers "a strange little show, which included himself shirtless backed by a full symphony.
His list made the rounds on social media, and included "Insects" (Oingo Boingo), "Spider-Man Main Title", "Nothing To Fear (But Fear Itself)" (Oingo Boingo), "Just Another Day" (Oingo Boingo), "Breakfast Machine" (from Pee-Wee's Big Adventure), "Kick Me","The Batman Theme", "Ice Dance / The Grand Finale" (from "Edward Scissorhands").
Elfman is set to score Tim Burton's upcoming Wednesday Addams Netflix series, "Wednesday."
Billie Eilish also performed as the festival's youngest-ever headliner.
