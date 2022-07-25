"Daredevil: Born Again" is coming to Disney+.
The show will have an 18-episode season with Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio returning as Daredevil and Kingpin. It will stream beginning in Spring 2024.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
"Daredevil: Born Again" is coming to Disney+.
The show will have an 18-episode season with Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio returning as Daredevil and Kingpin. It will stream beginning in Spring 2024.
The live-action series was revealed at Comic-Con over the weekend.
D'Onofrio tweeted the news, writing, "Yes Mr Murdock..."
Netflix's "Daredevil" was canceled in 2018 after three seasons but in May there were rumblings that a new "Daredevil" series was in the works.
Cox had made a cameo in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Stacker takes a look at 25 pictures of abandoned military installations and their stories. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT $25,000.…
For Sale All leather reclining loveseat and matching chai…
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT $25,000.…
Share a photo of your dad to celebrate this Father's Day.
Hummingbird said:
Hummingbird said:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.